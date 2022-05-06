The Iowa Falls-Alden girls brought home a pair of gold medal finishes, but did not have the horsepower to stay with the top cluster of teams at Thursday's North Central Conference Meet in Clear Lake.
The host Lions dominated on their home turf, winning the meet by 66 points over runner-up Humboldt. Clear Lake finished with 165 points, while the Wildcats tallied 99. Hampton-Dumont/CAL was third with 91.
