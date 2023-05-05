First place finishes were hard to come by for the Iowa Falls-Alden girls at Thursday's North Central Conference Track meet, but the Cadets strung together a trio of second-place efforts and two thirds to finish in the top half of the team race.
The depth of Clear Lake's roster was too much for the rest of the conference teams, as the Lions won the crown with 163.5 points. Algona was the runner-up with 141.5. The Cadets tallied 77.5 points to finish in fourth place behind Humboldt's (107) third place tally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.