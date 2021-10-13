Teah Miller (left) and Abby Harding (right) kept pace with the eventual winner here, but lost her with 400 meters left in Tuesday's North Central Conference Meet in Goldfield. The Cadet pair finished second and third respectively.
Teah Miller (left) and Abby Harding (right) kept pace with the eventual winner here, but lost her with 400 meters left in Tuesday's North Central Conference Meet in Goldfield. The Cadet pair finished second and third respectively.
Jase Beaubien comes into the finishing chute in 11th at Tuesday's North Central Conference Meet in Goldfield. A chip error put the Cadets in seventh with the possibility of moving up once that is rectified.
The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet boys were left wondering where they finished after a chip error failed to count Gavin Stalzer’s run at the North Central Conference Meet in Goldfield. Head coach Michael Rottink had him in 22nd place, which might have lifted the Cadet boys from seventh to maybe fifth. Rottink said meet officials have been notified, so he doesn’t exactly know where his boys finished.
What Rottink does know is that he has a pair of repeat North Central Conference medalists after Teah Miller took second and Abby Harding third after finishing third and seventh respectively last fall. That put the Cadet girls in fourth, right in the middle of the eight-team conference field.
