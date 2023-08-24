New Iowa Falls-Alden football coach, Eric Walkingstick, likes to spread opponents out and throw the ball around the field. Players like Quinton Jaeger (22) should be getting more catches and more yards under the new offense.
As the Iowa Falls-Alden football program begins a new era under the direction of head coach Eric Walkingstick, the Cadets will face one of its most historic rivals on Friday night.
Hampton-Dumont/CAL will bring a team full of high expectations following a 2022 season that saw the Bulldogs finish 6-4 overall and one playoff victory on its resume. Among those six wins was a 34-7 rout of the Cadets during week two.
