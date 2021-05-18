Titles were hard to come by if you weren’t a member of Columbus Catholic.
At the NICL meet on Monday, the Sailors won five out of six singles matches and swept the doubles gold to run away with the team title. Union squeaked out one singles win and five second place finished to finished behind the Sailors in the team standings. The rest of the field were left to battle for third through sixth.
