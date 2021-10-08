Lila Vaughn finished Thursday night with seven kills and two blocks to help AGWSR grab ninth place in the first North Iowa Cedar League Volleyball Tournament. The Cougars swept Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus.
There are some really good volleyball teams in the North Iowa Cedar League. Nine of them are ranked, in fact. The AGWSR Cougars, by virtue of a clean sweep Thursday night in Parkersburg, finished just about in the middle of the 16-team field in the first-ever North Iowa Cedar League Volleyball Tournament.
The Cougars could do no better than ninth after losing their first match and winning their second on day one of the tournament in Fairbank. They could have finished 12th with Jesup, Waterloo Columbus, and Aplington-Parkersburg all falling to that day two round in the same fashion. AGWSR beat A-P (25-20, 28-26) and WC (25-17, 25-17) to grab that ninth place.
