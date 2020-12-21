The AGWSR Cougars have been a part of the Al DeLeon Invite in Britt since its inception more than a decade ago. Normally, tournaments are memorials, but this had always been a tribute to the man and long-time coach.
Until Saturday. DeLeon passed away the previous Wednesday. He coached at Britt (later West Hancock) from 1962 to 1995, and won state wrestling titles in 1971, 1972, and 1973. He also led the Eagles to seven state runner-up finishes. He finished his career with a 273-138-15 career dual meet record.
