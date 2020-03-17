On Monday (March 16) the National Junior College Athletic Association announced that all upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition would be canceled, effective immediately, due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO said in a press release. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
