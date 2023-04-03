Olivia Brogden kicks the ball forward during conference play at Cadet Field. Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR defeated Hampton-Dumont/CAL by a 10-0 final. Brogden scored one of the goals for the hosts.
A five-goal performance by senior Abby Ites paved the way to a dominant effort by the Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR girls at Cadet Field.
Hosting rival Hampton-Dumont/CAL, the Cadets ended the game early via the mercy rule. Ironically, it was an own goal by the Bulldogs that led to the 10-0 final that ended with just under 18 minutes left in the second half.
