The AGWSR Cougars fell to 10-11 overall and finished the North Iowa Cedar League-West slate at 2-4 with a 3-0 loss at Grundy Center Tuesday night. It wasn’t the finish head coach Jill Smith wanted, not that she was expecting a repeat of 11 years ago when AGWSR beat the Spartans. GC hasn’t lost a conference match since.
That’s 70 conference matches and now 11-straight conference titles for the Spartans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.