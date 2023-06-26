The AGWSR Cougars (7-17) got one of their scheduled three games in at the Roland-Story Tournament over the weekend. They fell to the host Norse (11-14), while rain washed away Saturday’s schedule.
The Norse used a two-run first inning to open the scoring with three singles and a fielder’s choice, but the Cougars knotted it with two in the top of the second. Quinn Holmgaard started the verse with a single. Pinch runner Brylea Metzgar took her place and scored on an Avery Lafrenz double. Lafrenz scored on a wild pitch.
