AGWSR’s home game with BCLUW Friday was not always pretty, but it was good enough to win by 19. The Cougars’ 49-30 victory completed the season sweep of the Comets, but head coach Laurie Gann said she is still looking for a complete game.
North Iowa Cedar League-West win over BCLUW (5-7, 2-4) lifted the Cougars to 8-3 on the season with a 5-1 mark in the conference. And while not the total package Gann is looking for, it’s always nice to win when it’s not. Her squad stumbled through some scoreless stretches, turned the ball over 16 times and missed some 31 shots, but the point is to win and get better for the home stretch of the season.
