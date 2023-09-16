Collin Willems
Buy Now

AGWSR quarterback Collin Willems led the what Cougar offense there was Friday night with 27 yards on the ground and 83 in the air. AGWSR dropped Homecoming 42-7 to Nashua-Plainfield in Ackley.

This year there was no stereotypical patsy option for Homecoming this year. With just four home games on the schedule, one of those the opening night and the other to end the regular season with Senior night, all that was left was a choice between Nashua-Plainfield and Wapsie Valley. Both were the prohibitive favorites to battle for the top spot in Class A, Dist. 3 and have lived up to that billing.

So, Nashua-Plainfield (4-0, 3-0) it was, as AGWSR (1-3, 1-3) dropped its second-straight game with a 42-7 loss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.