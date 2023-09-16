This year there was no stereotypical patsy option for Homecoming this year. With just four home games on the schedule, one of those the opening night and the other to end the regular season with Senior night, all that was left was a choice between Nashua-Plainfield and Wapsie Valley. Both were the prohibitive favorites to battle for the top spot in Class A, Dist. 3 and have lived up to that billing.
So, Nashua-Plainfield (4-0, 3-0) it was, as AGWSR (1-3, 1-3) dropped its second-straight game with a 42-7 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.