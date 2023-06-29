Webster City's Brady Asklund tossed a five inning two-hitter and was the benefactor of strong run support during an inning-shortened victory for the Lynx at Cadet Field.
The visitors scored runs in four of the five innings played and ran away with an 11-0 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden. Asklund struck out seven batters and surrendered only one walk in earning the mound win.
