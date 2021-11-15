Ellsworth Community College's impressive start to the season continued this weekend, as the Panther men's cagers recorded a pair of non-conference victories at the annual Dale Howard Classic.
Coming off a strong win over seventh-ranked North Central Missouri College earlier in the week, the hosts utilized strong shooting and balanced scoring to subdue William Penn JV by a 91-78 final on Friday, and Waldorf JV on Sunday. The Panthers ran away with the Sunday contest, 76-55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.