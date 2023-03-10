Nakia Ollivierre was named to the North Iowa Cedar League-West First Team, Iowa Girls Coaches Association All District Team, and was tabbed a Third Teamer by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the IGCA. She is just a freshman and helped guide the Cougars to a 23-2 season that ended in a Class 1A Regional Final.
Nakia Ollivierre capped her freshman year with a plethora of awards. The AGWSR rookie was a unanimous selection to the North Iowa Cedar League-West, for starters, after leading them to an 8-0 conference title. She was also named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All District First Team. Over the weekend, the was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) Class 1A All State Team as a third-teamer.
Ollivierre, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Cougars to the Regional finals and a 23-2 record. She was eighth in Class 1A scoring with 540 points (21.6 ppg) and led all freshmen in the class. She was 10th overall in three-pointers made with 71 while again leading all freshmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.