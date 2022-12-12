Bradly Roder
Bradly Roder scored 26 points in AGWSR home loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck Friday night. He was one of just two Cougars to score in the loss.

Bradly Roder had another huge scoring night for the AGWSR Cougars, but his 26 points didn’t get much help in an 82-35 loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Ackley Friday night.

As big as his night was, only he and Gabe Nederhoff found the net. On the other side, the Rebels were led by William Kiburis - last season’s MVP in the North Iowa Cedar League-West - who scored 32. Two others scored in double digits.

