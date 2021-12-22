The final meet before the holiday break, SH-BCLUW was even more shorthanded than they had been the first part of the season.
The Storm brought just seven wrestlers with them, giving up 42 points to Sumner-Fredericksburg and 54 to Independence in two lopsided losses. In wrestled matches against the Cougars, SH-BCLUW won five of six in the 48-27 loss.
