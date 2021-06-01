Iowa Falls-Alden squeezed out just enough offense to support a strong pitching performance from Elise Osman during Friday's North Central Conference road contest.
Playing in Fort Dodge, the Cadets broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with a manufactured run with 2 outs in the inning. Elly Wood doubled and came around to score on Marlee Lancaster's RBI single. That hit proved to be the winner as the Cadets (1-2) defeated St. Edmond, 3-2.
