Looking for an offensive spark, South Hardin opened Friday’s game with a little trick play. It worked and the Tigers scored from 70 yards out just 21 seconds into the contest against their rivals South Hamilton. Only, S. Hardin stalled out and were just flat the rest of the game. They got punched in the mouth by the Hawk run game and fell by a 44-14 final.
“Yeah, just, tried to have that opening play give us a spark hopefully, that was the point. Didn’t know if it would work or not, just hoping to get a spark and get us fired up, which I was hoping it would get us a lot more fired up,” said Tiger head coach Nick Eller. “It felt like the rest of the game we were just flat. And I have no idea why we would be flat for a game like this. I’m at a loss of words for that.”
