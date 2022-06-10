The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference announced the Academic All-Region performers for the spring of 2022. Ellsworth Community College had a total of 103 students named on one of the two teams, including 65 student-athletes recognized on the first team and 38 on the second team. Leading the way with first team selections was the baseball and football teams. Baseball had 18 in the first squad and football had 17 named first teamers.
In order to be on the first team, athletes had to have a 3.5 grade point average or above. Athletes named to the second team had to have a 3.0-3.49 GPA. Nearly 1,200 student-athletes from 14 different ICCAC schools named to the first team and over 700 earning second team status.
