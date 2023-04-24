Cadet Goalkeeper Melanie Winninger collided with a Clear Lake offensive player during Monday's NCC contest at Cadet Field. The visiting Lions kicked in the winning goal during overtime to upset the 15th-ranked Cadets, 2-1.
For the balance of Monday's North Central Conference showdown between 15th-ranked Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR and Clear Lake, the host Cadets had plenty of chances to score on corner kicks.
The Lions were able to walk the tightrope and keep the score tied at 1-1 through the entire second half to force a 10-minute overtime session. Ironically, it was a corner kick from the visitors that sunk the hosts.
