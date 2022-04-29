Abby Veld, a Cougar sophomore, threw 36’7.25” on her final throw to place 18th in the Drake Relays girls high school shot put. The top-24 girls, regardless of class, threw on Thursday. She was one of five Class 1A throwers in the field and has the third-best throw in the class this season at 41’3”. AGWSR graduate Aubrie Fisher, the defending Div. III national champion in the 3000 meter steeplechase, ran a 10:21.64. The Wartburg sophomore passed two runners in the final lap to grab a silver medal on Thursday, running a 1:17.57 on her final time around the blue oval. She finished between a pair of runners from the bigger Div. I level. It also marked a personal best in the race, beating her national title run by nearly nine seconds.
Pair rep AGWSR at Drake Relays
- By Corey Meints
