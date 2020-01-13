The long winter break ended Friday for the Ellsworth Community College Panther wrestlers. The rust and the long drive to Miami, Okla. led to a 2-2 split in the NJCAA Coaches Duals at Northeast Oklahoma A&M.
The ninth-ranked Panthers opened with a 21-18 win over Crowley, then dropped a tight 19-17 decision to North Idaho. They bounced back with a 25-14 win over Neosho, then ended the day with a 47-0 loss to sixth ranked NEO. ECC and Iowa Lakes finished tied for seventh.
