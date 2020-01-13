Saturday in Winnebago, Neb. one Iowa Community College Athletic Conference team was going to get their first league win.
Ellsworth Community College traveled to Little Priest Tribal College on a two game slide and needing a victory in a big way. The Panthers trailed the Warriors after the opening half but bounced back to take the game 76-68.
