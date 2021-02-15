Nine three-pointers in the second half allowed Ellsworth Community College to pull away from Southwestern Community College and earn their first win of the 2021 campaign – 73-55.
It was a close contest after the first 20 minutes. The two went back and forth before a layup by Adam Jackson started the Panthers surge (18-15). The visitors built a five-point lead when the Spartans came back to knot the game at 20-20. A Jackson long ball and a Junior Bodden triple gave ECC their largest spread of the half (26-20) and that difference would remain until the buzzer with the Panthers on top 30-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.