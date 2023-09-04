To finish off a week with five matches, Ellsworth Community College bounced back in a big way.
The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to ranked Kirkwood Community College, but swept up the competition at Inver Hills Community College. ECC (10-1) defeated Minnesota North – Mesabi Range 25-14, 25-15, 25-23 and then knocked out Dakota County Technical College 25-17, 25-12 and 25-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.