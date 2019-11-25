Rozell Baker showed the Show Me State that he’s aiming for more than the Lindenwood Open title, which he won with relative ease on Saturday. The Ellsworth Community College sophomore went 5-0 at 184 in St. Charles, Mo., heading a threesome of Panthers to medal.
Baker, of Cahokia, Ill., opened with an 18-5 major decision over Arkansas-Little Rock’s Drake Barbee. He followed with a pin, in 1:29, over Lewis Caples of Missouri Valley. A decision over Carson Berryhill of Oklahoma gave way to another pin. After stopping Maryville’s Ryan Herman in 3:39 in the semifinals, he topped Oklahoma’s Talon Borror 5-3 for the title.
