Coming off a weekend in which they won three of four games in Iowa Falls, the Ellsworth Community College Panthers were looking to even their season record to 13-13 in Norfolk, Neb. Instead, the Northeast CC Hawks put two more losses on the Panther mark as they got the home sweep by identical 10-0 scores.
ECC mustered just four hits in Wednesday’s doubleheader, one in the first game. A pair of Hawk pitchers struckout 10 Panthers while getting plenty of offensive support in the form of 12 hits. Of those five were doubles. Ybrahim Quevedo collected the one hit – a single - for the visitors.
