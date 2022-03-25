The Ellsworth baseball team opened Region XI play with a pair or road losses at Marshalltown on Thursday.
The Panthers dropped game one by a 6-3 final, and the host Tigers completed the sweep by rallying for a 14-7 victory in game two.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Ellsworth baseball team opened Region XI play with a pair or road losses at Marshalltown on Thursday.
The Panthers dropped game one by a 6-3 final, and the host Tigers completed the sweep by rallying for a 14-7 victory in game two.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.