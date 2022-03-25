Elio Narvaez
Ellsworth Community College lefty Elio Narvaez throws a pitch during Thursday's Region XI opener in Marshalltown. The visiting Tigers swept the two-game set by scores of 6-3 and 14-7.

 Photo Courtesy Michele Frost/ECC Athletics

The Ellsworth baseball team opened Region XI play with a pair or road losses at Marshalltown on Thursday.

The Panthers dropped game one by a 6-3 final, and the host Tigers completed the sweep by rallying for a 14-7 victory in game two.

