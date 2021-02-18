Justin Henry moved to 2-0, with two major decisions, for ECC so far. The Panthers dropped their second meet to start the season however. Wednesday they fell to 13th-ranked Iowa Lakes 26-19 in Iowa Falls.
Other than the improvement from the start of the season to the end, it’s been said that the biggest jump is from the first date on the schedule to the second. If that is truly the case, the Ellsworth Community College Panther wrestling team will be hard to handle at the March conference meet and at the National Open in April.
That’s just what first-year head coach Tyson Springer is shooting for after his squad took it down to the last match before falling to 13th-ranked Iowa Lakes 26-19 in Iowa Falls Wednesday night. That came five days after a 38-4 drubbing at Indian Hills in the season opener.
