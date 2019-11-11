Already low on numbers, Ellsworth Community College traveled to the NIACC Classic without one of its top scorers. With just two players available to come off the bench, the Panthers fell to another win-less squad – Marshalltown Community College.
ECC shot 31 percent in the 75-53 loss to their rival Tigers. The Panthers also had 19 turnovers.
