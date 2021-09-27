Ellsworth Community College needed wins in a big way. The Panthers had dropped 12 of their last 13 matches heading into Friday night.
At the NIACC Tournament and then in Dubuque on Saturday, the Panthers went 3-1 defeating Southwestern, Grace Christian Academy and Emmaus Bible College. The only blemish to their record was a five-set loss to Iowa Lakes.
