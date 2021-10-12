Ellsworth Community College went out of conference on Monday night to take on the Wartburg College JV. On their Breast Cancer Awareness night, the Panthers knocked out the visitors in four sets to improve to 7-19 overall this fall.
It was the Knights that won the first set, but it was tight – winning 25-23. ECC had eight kills in the opener and no hitting errors. The Panthers bounced back and won the next three. The hosts won the second 25-17 on eight hits and then the third 25-22 with the help of 11 kills.
