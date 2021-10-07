The regular season is winding down for Ellsworth Community College with just three conference matches left. The Panthers are still searching for that first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win in order to get in the top eight and make the Region XI Tournament.
Several times ECC has been on the brink of victory, going the distance, with both Northeast and Southwestern. In the end on Wednesday, it was the Spartans that prevailed in the five-set decision.
