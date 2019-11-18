Interim head coach Adam Fahs said every day is a chance for his fifth-ranked Ellsworth Community College Panther wrestlers to get better. After graduating eight of 10 national qualifiers, and two finalists, he will take every opportunity for his young squad.
That included Saturday in Des Moines as 21 of Fahs’ guys took the mat at the Grand View University Open. Of those, three placed. Two of them reached the finals before losing.
