At the season opening tournament, Ellsworth Community College got the chance to play extra volleyball. The Panthers went five sets in two matches and four in another – going 2-2 at the Rock Valley Tournament.
In the first match of the 2022 season, ECC defeated Elgin 3-2. The Panthers lost the first two sets 25-18 and 25-15 before bouncing back and winning the next three – 25-14, 25-19 and 15-8. They played again later that day and went five once again, this time falling to College of Lake County. The Lancers won the opener 25-17 before ECC won the second 25-21. Lake County took the lead 25-23 and the Panthers won the fourth 25-17. Tight until the end, it was the Lancers that won the fifth 15-11.
