Tyson Springer had a big sigh of relief while talking about his Ellsworth Community College Panther wrestling team. After going 0-5 in a weird season last year, his first, he picked up a 31-23 win Wednesday against Iowa Lakes in Estherville.
“After not getting a win last year, we were happy to get one to start this season,” Springer said. “Winning makes everything feel better. Your owies and injuries always feel better when you win. It’s great to get a win in our conference because everybody is ranked in the top-20, it’s a hammer of a conference. This is a good way to get the season going because we can build momentum from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.