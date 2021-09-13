Sean Stephens had a big day at quarterback for Ellsworth Community College as they picked up the first win of the fall 2021 campaign on Sunday afternoon in Des Moines.
The Panthers are coming off a disappointing 17-6 loss in their debut to College of DuPage, and had to wait an added three days for their response. ECC responded in a big way with a 35-10 victory over Grand View JV.
