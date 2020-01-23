On a tour of three ranked foes in row, Ellsworth Community College dropped their second decision in as many games – falling 88-66 to No. 17 Kirkwood Community College.
Less than three minutes into the contest, it was a one point contest (5-4) before the Eagles went on their first run of the game. KCC built a 14-6 advantage but a three-pointer by Tony Eddy cut the deficit back down to three – 14-11. With 11:23 left before the end of the half, Alec Oberhauser drained a three-ball making it a 19-18 spread before the Eagles went on another run, this one 9-2 to lead by eight. By the six minute mark the hosts were up by double digits that swelled to 20 just before the buzzer.
