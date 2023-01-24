What was supposed to be a battle between a pair of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference top-20 teams turned into a best of five in Iowa Falls Monday night. The 11th-ranked Ellsworth Community College Panthers came up on the short end of it, despite beating number-20 NIACC in three of the five contested bouts. With four forfeits out and only one in, the Panthers fell 30-19.
Juan Isiordia started the dual at 174 with a thrilling 3-2 win, with riding time, against NIACC’s Cael Luthens to stake the hosts to a 3-0 lead. The Trojans looked to get that back and more as Carson Trotzer was leading 6-0 before Brent Greenfield reversed him and stacked him up for a fall in 2:05 at 184 for a 9-0 Panther lead.
