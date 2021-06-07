South Hardin head coach Becky Rosonke had on illusions that her Tiger softball squad would go undefeated, despite starting the season winning by shutout four times. She knew her squad would get tested sooner or later.
That first test came Friday night in Eldora as Madrid held a 2-0 lead after five-and-a-half innings. Already surrendering their first runs of the season, the SH was six outs away from losing. Then they turned it around to win 4-2.
