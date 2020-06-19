Jaden Penning, a Cougar junior, had never hit a home run in a high school game before Thursday night. His first couldn’t have been much bigger. Down a run in the eighth inning, his two-run blast to leftfield gave AGWSR a 3-2 home win over West Fork.
“This was just a really good baseball game – to coach, for the guys to play in, and for the people to watch,” AGWSR head coach Dave Showalter said. “That was a really cool moment for Jaden. The focus was how are we going to get the guy in from second. The ball got up in the air and I knew we weren’t going to be able to tag. But luckily the ball kept carrying out and it worked well for us. I’m happy for Jaden.”
