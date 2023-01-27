South Hardin started out slow Thursday night against Jewell before a big third quarter spurred the visitors to a 76-50 win over South Hamilton.
The Hawks (7-8) built a 10-2 lead in the opening quarter and led by five after eight minutes of play. The biggest story of the game was fouls, with 52 in the 32 minutes. Two Tiger (7-7) starters were sitting in the first quarter with two fouls each. S. Hardin went on an 8-0 run to take the 33-28 lead with 2:48 left in the half and held that five-point (36-31) at the break.
