Eight forfeits and four pins highlighted Iowa Falls-Alden's 72-6 rout over Baxter during Tuesday's non-conference triangular in LeGrand. The Cadets went home with a split after suffering a 42-24 loss to East Marshall/GMG following their second dual.
IF-A had already built a sizeable 24-0 lead before the first head-to-head match took place in the opening dual. Sha Loewen (195), McKade Eisentrager (220), Brody Hoversten (120) and Cayden Howland (145) all earned falls.
