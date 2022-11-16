Ellsworth Community College found itself in a big hole on Tuesday night that they could not dig themselves out of.
Against No. 18 North Central Missouri College, the Panthers could not get anything going offensively and were behind the entire contest. The Pirates broke the century mark in the 101-36 decision – the third time this season a team has done that offensively against ECC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.