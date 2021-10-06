The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets ran in a tough Wolverine Invite at Dike on Tuesday. With several ranked individuals and teams, the Cadet girls finished eighth behind top-10 runs by Teah Miller (7th) and Abby Harding (10th). The Cadet girls finished 14th with Jase Beaubien (42nd) leading the way.
“The Dike meet always has great competition,” Cadet head coach Michael Rottink said. “There were at least five ranked girls’ teams and about 15 ranked girls from all classes in the field, so we felt great about all of the girls getting personal bests and getting eighth out of 19 full teams and 27 schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.