Weather canceled the North Iowa Cedar League tournament on Jan. 28. While that could have been made-up, Wapsie Valley qualified for the State Duals. Without them, there was no NICL meet to make-up.
Instead, conference teams wanting one more tune-up before this Saturday’s District Tournaments met in Ackley for a Mini-NICL on Saturday. For the AGWSR Cougars, that meant getting ready for a trip to Ogden in Class 1A. But it was more than that as Ben Puente (160) and Eli Brandt (195) were crowned champions in the round robin that featured AGWSR, Dike-New Hartford, Jesup, Union and Waterloo Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.