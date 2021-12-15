When illness canceled the quad in Brooklyn, SH-BCLUW did a quick turn and traveled to Nashua-Plainfield to take on two very good squads.
There were five teams there as the Storm wrestled the hosts – and ranked sixth in the IAWrestle poll – Huskies and Hampton-Dumont/CAL. SH-BCLUW suffered 66-18 and 66-16 point losses, but they still had the opportunity to compete against some extremely tough competition. Two came away winning both matches.
