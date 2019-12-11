After eight minutes, South Hardin trailed the visiting East Marshall by just one point. Throughout the next three quarters, the Tigers were outscored by 22 to fall 47-24 in their first home conference game.
“The second quarter on, we just looked physically tired. We couldn’t catch a ball, it’s like we were just dead. We couldn’t catch it, we couldn’t throw it hard, we couldn’t hold on to the ball if somebody just kind of bumped us,” SH coach Matt Thompson said. “We were a step slow on everything we did offensively and defensively.”
